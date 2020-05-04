Tom Brady Has Officially Adapted to Florida Life
By Ryan Phillips | May 04 2020
Tom Brady could have struggled in his transition from the New England Patriots to the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, based on appearances, it looks like he's quite at home in Florida.
Brady posted the following shot to his Instagram stories on Monday, showing he's gone full "Florida Man."
Yep, he's gone full-native. All he needs now is a pair of cargo shorts, some crocs, and a friend with a boat he can borrow.
Brady's move to the Buccaneers was the story of the offseason but news about him has died down as the coronavirus pandemic has raged. He's clearly enjoying his new home but he'd kept a pretty low profile, other than getting caught working out in a closed park and accidentally wandering into a stranger's home. To be fair, that's the exact kind of things Florida Man would do.