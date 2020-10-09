Tom Brady is Angry and Screaming at Teammates on the Bench Like He's Back in New England
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 08 2020
Tom Brady is mad ya'll. Brady looked like vintage New England Tom Brady during Thursday Night Football when he was shown screaming on the sideline after a particularly unproductive drive.
Yeah. There's that F-ing Johnny Foxboro energy the world has been missing. Angry Tawmy.
As of publication time, Brady was in another epic quarterback duel with Nick Foles. Brady had only been sacked twice, but the Bears had gotten to him a good bit while the Bucs weren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard, scoring just two field goals since the first quarter. It was the perfect recipe for a vintage Brady meltdown.