Tom Brady Interception Wiped Out By Horrible Defensive Holding Penalty
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 7, 2021, 8:00 PM EST
Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Tom Brady during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV, but it was negated by a horrible holding call on Charvarius Ward. Brady's pass was tipped by Chris Jones and Mathieu caught it after it bounced out of the hands of Cameron Brate. What a bad call and the Chiefs paid for it.
A few plays later, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for his second touchdown of the game. After another call that went against Kansas City. This time it was a questionable offsides call on a field goal attempt. The broadcast angles don't seem to capture what's happening on the line.
What a brutal turn of events for the Chiefs.
People on Twitter did not like the call.
Tom Brady does not need your help.