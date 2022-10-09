Falcons Called For Horrible Roughing the Passer On Tom Brady
Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady during the 4th quarter of Week 5's Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Atlanta Falcons game. It was third and five and should have forced the Bucs to punt to the Falcons who trailed by six. Instead officials threw a flag on Jarrett for roughing the passer. On what anyone outside the Tampa area would agree was a pretty standard tackle.
An absolutely atrocious call and Tom Brady on the receiving end in a key situation. Who could have imagined such a scenario and result? Besides everyone.
Gifted a fresh set of downs the Bucs picked up one more first down and were able to run out the clock without Atlanta ever touching the ball again.