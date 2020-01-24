Tom Brady Has Jokes for Eli Manning on Day of Retirement Announcement
By William Pitts | Jan 24 2020
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially retired today, leaving behind a complicated legacy as a lifelong Giant and two-time Super Bowl MVP. Both of those Super Bowl victories were, of course, at the expense of the New England Patriots (in the 2007 and 2011 seasons, respectively) - the first one especially devastating to New England, as the Patriots were one win away from the first perfect 19-0 season in NFL history.
Naturally, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady left his retirement well-wishes for Manning...of sorts...through his Twitter.
It may look like Brady's joking, but according to NFL insider Albert Breer, Eli sees things a little differently.
Part of the reason Brady stands alone as the greatest quarterback of all-time is that he's propelled by the idea that six rings is not enough.