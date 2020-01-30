11 Teams Reportedly Interested in Tom Brady, Including Jets and Giants
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 30 2020
Tom Brady's future is uncertain. I mean, he's rich and married to an even richer model and has some nice children and he can do whatever he wants for the rest of his life, but right now the general public doesn't know where he's going to play football next season. It's really the worst kind of uncertainty if you think about it.
Today his future became even more unclear as WEEI's Dale Arnold reported that 11 teams have indicated some interest in Brady, including the New York Jets, New York Giants and the professional football team representing the city of Washington, D.C.
Brady makes sense for all these teams, but do they make sense for Brady? Washington is objectively awful. The Giants were barely better than Washington last season, but their new head coach is former Patriots assistant Joe Judge, so there's actually a connection there. The Jets had the best record of the three last season at 7-9 and they're in the AFC East and play just an hour from his new home.
So after taking all that into consideration, Tom Brady's future must be with one of the eight other teams if competing for a Super Bowl is a real priority.