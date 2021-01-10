Tom Brady Throwing a Tantrum is Always Funny
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 9, 2021, 9:56 PM EST
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took an 18-7 lead into halftime against the Washington Football Team, which is representing the NFC East after winning seven games this season. Despite the lead and the game not feeling very in-doubt, Brady had a mini-meltdown after he was sacked during the second quarter.
Here's a look at the freak-out.
You just have to assume a healthy release of frustration like this is what keeps Brady looking so young. Especially, when you compare it to George Blanda, who was also 43 when he threw a touchdown pass in the postseason. As you can see from the side-by-side images, one of those guys obviously kept his emotions bottled up.
Let's hope Tom Brady never retires.