The Big Lead
Latest Tom Brady Leads

Tom Brady Throwing a Tantrum is Always Funny

By Stephen Douglas | Jan 9, 2021, 9:56 PM EST

Tom Brady, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat
Tom Brady and friends. | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took an 18-7 lead into halftime against the Washington Football Team, which is representing the NFC East after winning seven games this season. Despite the lead and the game not feeling very in-doubt, Brady had a mini-meltdown after he was sacked during the second quarter.

Here's a look at the freak-out.

You just have to assume a healthy release of frustration like this is what keeps Brady looking so young. Especially, when you compare it to George Blanda, who was also 43 when he threw a touchdown pass in the postseason. As you can see from the side-by-side images, one of those guys obviously kept his emotions bottled up.

Let's hope Tom Brady never retires.