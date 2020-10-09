Tom Brady Forgot It Was Fourth Down and Threw a Tablet as the Bucs Dropped to 3-2
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 08 2020
Tom Brady had a rough night in Chicago as the Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-19, on Thursday Night Football. Brady had a little freakout on the sideline and then forgot what down it was as he threw his final incompletion of the night and had to be asked to leave the field.
Then after the clock ran out, he ran straight to the locker room, rather than congratulate Nick Foles on the Bears' win. Perhaps Brady was adhering to new NFL protocols, but considering how he spent his summer, who can really tell?
Before Fox said goodnight, they also showed Brady throwing a tablet in frustration. Just an all-around great night for Bradenfreude.
Brady ended up completing 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times. The Bucs will host the undefeated Green Bay Packers after a long rest. At 3-2, the Bucs will at least be tied for first in the NFC South going into Week 6.