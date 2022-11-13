Tom Brady Fell Down as Leonard Fournette Threw an Interception in His Direction
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks met in Munich, Germany on Sunday. The Bucs took a 14-3 lead into halftime and were obviously done taking the game seriously midway through the third quarter when Leonard Fournette took a shotgun snap, ran to the right and threw the ball back across the field to Tom Brady, who promptly fell down in time to watch Tariq Woolen intercept the pass.
This was arguably the dumbest play in NFL history for a number of reasons. First, you literally have a running back throwing the ball all the way back across the field into coverage. Actually, no. First is the 45-year old quarterback you have running a route. Can you imagine this even working in practice? The worst part is that Brady falling down robbed us of him potentially trying to jump to make a play on the ball, which would have somehow been even more embarassing. And that's saying a lot. Look at this picture.
And this one.
LMAO.