Tom Brady Elbowed Derek Barnett in the Helmet After Throwing an Interception Against the Eagles
By Stephen Douglas
Tom Brady threw an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Anthony Harris picked off Brady and during the return, Brady got physical with Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett. First, let's check out the arm punt.
Now here's Brady throwing an elbow into the facemask of Barnett. The look on the official's face as he tried to break the two up said it all.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had a good laugh about it.
The NFL probably has to throw a little fine at Brady for this, right? That might sound ridiculous, but Brady did kind of throw an elbow at somebody's helmet.