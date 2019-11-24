Tom Brady Couldn't Finish Practice Due To Elbow Pain By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

For the first time, New England Patriots fans may have to take a serious look at their future without Tom Brady at the helm.

Brady unexpectedly popped up on the Patriots' injury report this week as "questionable" with an elbow injury. A report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggests that his elbow may be in more serious condition than the Patriots are letting on.

According to @RapSheet on NFL Network, Tom Brady wasn't able to finish practice Friday due to right elbow pain. Jarrett Stidham took majority of the reps, but Brady told players afterwards he would be fine. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 24, 2019

This season, Brady has not played up to his usual standard; his 63.7 completion percentage is only 19th among eligible quarterbacks, and the Patriots' stellar defense has been the driving force behind the team's current 9-1 record.

The Patriots have groomed former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham as Brady's successor, but with Brady as the established starter, Stidham has only thrown four passes in the regular season so far - one of which was intercepted. While Brady is expected to start this week's game against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, there is a chance that the rookie Stidham will need to see serious action.