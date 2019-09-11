Tom Brady Doesn't Want to Talk About Antonio Brown Allegations By Ryan Phillips | Sep 11 2019

Tom Brady was asked about new teammate Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault on Wednesday and he answered it in the Patriot Way. Brady basically shut the question down, rather than say anything of substance one way or another.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m just trying to show up and play football. Miami’s a good team. Things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me.”

First off, no, Miami is not a good team you bald-faced liar. Second, it’s insane how no one with the New England Patriots seems to know anything about this or have any feelings on it. At the very least say you’re aware of the allegations and that you’re sure the franchise and the NFL will handle it appropriately. Boom, done.

Hey, maybe these allegation are garbage and Brown will be cleared. Until then, I’d at least like to feel that someone, anyone with the Patriots is taking this seriously.