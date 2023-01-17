Tom Brady Was Furious After Throwing a Horrible Red Zone Interception
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met on Monday Night Football to wrap up NFL's Wild Card round. The Dallas Cowboys scored first and had a 6-0 lead when Tom Brady and the Bucs marched down the field and into the red zone where they had a shot to take the lead when Brady threw an awful interception on 2nd-and-goal.
Brady pump-faked and then just kind of threw the ball up into the back of the end zone where Jayron Kearse caught the easiest interception of his life. Brady was furious, as he so often is these days. He slapped himself in the helmet and screamed before heading to the sideline.
Here's Joe Buck jinxing Brady right before the pick.