Tom Brady Caught Cursing on TV During Super Bowl
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 7, 2021, 8:28 PM EST
Tom Brady got off to a nearly perfect start at Super Bowl LV, throwing three touchdowns to help the Bucs take a 21-6 lead against the Chiefs in the first half.
That doesn't mean the GOAT was happy. He got into several arguments with Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu and actually chased Mathieu down to yell at him after one play.
Whatever is going on between Brady and Mathieu clearly has the 43-year-old fired up because he was later spotted saying "f*** him" on the Bucs sideline. We don't know who Brady was referring to, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to make an educated guess.
Whatever has Brady so worked up is working well for him and his team on the field. They dominated the Chiefs and got a little help from the refs along the way to their big halftime lead.