Buffalo Area Woman's Obituary Makes Sure to Mention She HATED Tom Brady
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 29 2020
Tom Brady will always have a special place in the hearts of the people of New England. He will also haunt the dreams of the people of Buffalo for a long, long time because he dominated the Bills for two straight decades. The feelings of Bills fans was recently summed up in the obituary of Carole Scarsella of Lackawanna, NY.
She was an avid sports fan. She loved the New York Yankees and LeBron James. She HATED Tom Brady.
Now that's how you properly honor the life and legacy of a true sports fans. Brady went 32-3 against the Bills during his time with the Patriots. It is now a race in Western New York to see who will be the first to get a Bill Belichick dig in on their way out.