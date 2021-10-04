The Tom Brady Lovefest Ended When the Buccaneers Huddled on the Patriots Logo Pregame
Tom Brady got a mostly-warm ovation from the New England faithful when he first ran onto the field during he return to Foxboro Sunday night. Fans cheered, Brady ran down to the opposite end of the field, did a fist pump like he used to do in the good old days, then greeted his former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. It seemed like everything would remain friendly, until the Bucs gathered on the Patriots logo at midfield before heading back to the locker room.
According to one friend of the site who was at Gillette Stadium tonight, this is when the mood inside the stadium changed. By the time Brady and the Bucs came out for the actual game, a chorus of boos were waiting.
It didn't matter that Brady wasn't in the group at midfield. The two decades he spent in New England no longer mattered. Brady was now the enemy. Whether he remains one tonight depends on how the rest of the game goes.