Tom Brady Bleeding After Hit by Von Miller, Flagged For Screaming at Referee
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell behind quickly to the Los Angeles Rams at home in their divisional playoff game. Down 17-3 in the second quarter, Brady was attempting to close the gap when he took a shot to the head from Von Miller. It wasn't quite a late hit, but it was definitely pretty high, and it led to a bloody lip.
Brady, as he is wont to do, turned around and screamed at the referee for the lack of a flag and was promptly penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Here's the hit and video of Brady bleeding.
The penalty ultimately didn't matter as Brady immediately hit Leonard Fournette for a long first down, but the Bucs' drive stalled and ended with a missed field goal.
As both the bleeding and the flag prove, it turns out Brady is human, just like the rest of us.