Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady's Super Bowl LV Motivation is Revenge on Bill Belichick
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 5, 2021, 6:04 PM EST
Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl this weekend for the 10th time. He will lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While Colin Cowherd thinks Mahomes will be playing for joy, he's 100 percent certain Brady's motivation is simple: revenge against Bill Belichick.
Cowherd's segment on the subject is actually really interesting. Brady is playing to prove his legacy isn't just about the New England Patriots and Belichick's system. A win on Sunday in Super Bowl LV would likely prove to many that New England's two-decade run of dominance was more about Brady than his former coach.
Here's what Cowherd had to say:
There are a lot of good points in there. People will certainly view this through a Brady vs. Belichick lens if the Buccaneers win. Brady and Belichick broke up after the 2019 season. Brady would up in the Super Bowl and Belichick wound up with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's fairly obvious who won that split, at least in Year 1.
We'll see what happens on Sunday, but you can bet Belichick and Brady both know their own legacies are tightly wrapped up in the outcome.