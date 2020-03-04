Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Had a Phone Call, Just So You Know
By Liam McKeone | Mar 04 2020
In the most recent spate of Tom Brady free-agency rumors, both Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald and Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported the free-agent-to-be and Bill Belichick had a conversation on the phone on Tuesday. This is, as far as anyone knows, the first "official" contact between the two to discuss Brady's impending free agency. Guregian said it "didn't go well", while Curran said it "wasn't particularly productive."
Adam Schefter then swooped in to mildly undermine these two local beat reporters and tweeted out that they did have a conversation, but it wasn't on Tuesday, and it was "business as usual".
So the takeaway is that it definitely could have gone better, and a deal hasn't been struck. We're going to be talking about this all day and probably all week, because such is the nature of NFL free agency and what happens when you drop a star like Brady into the mix. The reports on this phone call are just the latest nuggets of nonsense that we all gobble up because it's fun. And it should be fun! Brady has never hit free agency, and while he's not at the height of his powers, he's still widely recognized as the greatest player to play the game. That kind of player doesn't hit the open market.
Anyway, now you're updated. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a phone call. They talked business, probably. It was inconclusive. Until next time!