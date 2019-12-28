Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Reminisce About the Start of The Patriots Dynasty
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 27 2019
Tom Brady was named one of the quarterbacks on the NFL's All-Time Team tonight. Bill Belichick joined Cris Collinsworth, Rich Eisen and Tom Brady to discuss Brady's all-time-ness. This 6-minute clip alone is worth the show.
Belichick tells the story of what a good leader Brady was, even as a rookie. Then there's Belichick looking back on the choice to stick with Brady after Drew Bledsoe came back and they split practice reps and lost a game to the Rams with Brady starting.
And then there are the clips of a super young Bill Belichick. Turns out he was already in his late-40's back then, but he was basically Baby Yoda during the Pats' first Super Bowl run.