Roundup: Tokyo Olympics Close; Julie Bowen Helps Rescue Hiker; Lionel Messi Agrees to Join PSG
Tokyo Olympics stagger to the finish ... Olympians are looking forward to Paris 2024 ... Top Andrew Cuomo aide resigns ... Taliban seizes key Afghan province capital ... Stock futures flat heading into Monday ... Senate continues work on infrastructure bill ... Florida church sees six members die of COVID in 10 days ... Julie Bowen helps rescue a hiker in Utah ... "The Suicide Squad" won the box office with $26.5 million ... Markie Post dies at 70 ... Ole Miss football is fully vaccinated ... Lionel Messi agreed to join PSG ... Jaguars shopping cornerback C.J. Henderson ... Darius Leonard gets a huge extension from the Colts ... Five-star guard Keyonte George commits to Baylor ... Anthony Rizzo tests positive for COVID-19 ... Cade Cunningham had a mixed debut for the Pistons ...
