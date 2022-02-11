NBC's Todd Richards Blasts Snowboarding Judges on Gold Medalist Ayumu Hirano's Second Run
Ayumu Hirano of Japan easily won gold in the men's halfpipe, but the event was not without controversy. After Hirano finished a flawless second run which included a triple cork, Hirano recieved a 91.75, which only moved him into second place. NBC's Todd Richards was beside himself.
"Is there a mistake? How did that? Wait a minute. There's no way. There's no way! A 91.75?"
"As far as I'm concerned, the judges just grenaded all their credibility. That run... I've been doing this for so long. So long. I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that's ever been done in the halfpipe. Try to tell me where you're deducting from this run. It's unbelievable that this is even happening. It's a travesty to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now."
Luckily for Hirano (and Richards' sanity) the judges scored his equally awesome third run a 96 which wrapped up gold.