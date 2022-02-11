The Big Lead
NBC's Todd Richards Blasts Snowboarding Judges on Gold Medalist Ayumu Hirano's Second Run

By Stephen Douglas
Snowboard - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 7
Snowboard - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 7 / Matthias Hangst/GettyImages
Ayumu Hirano of Japan easily won gold in the men's halfpipe, but the event was not without controversy. After Hirano finished a flawless second run which included a triple cork, Hirano recieved a 91.75, which only moved him into second place. NBC's Todd Richards was beside himself.

"Is there a mistake? How did that? Wait a minute. There's no way. There's no way! A 91.75?"

"As far as I'm concerned, the judges just grenaded all their credibility. That run... I've been doing this for so long. So long. I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that's ever been done in the halfpipe. Try to tell me where you're deducting from this run. It's unbelievable that this is even happening. It's a travesty to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now."

Luckily for Hirano (and Richards' sanity) the judges scored his equally awesome third run a 96 which wrapped up gold.

