Todd McShay Stepping Away From ESPN
ESPN's Todd McShay is stepping away from the network for an unspecified amount of time, he announced via his Twitter account today.
McShay made his first television appearance since the NFL Draft this past weekend, assuming his usual role of sideline reporting for Week 1 of the college football season. The broadcast went off without a hitch, but there was a level of concern expressed for the longtime analyst, who did not seem 100 percent while on camera.
This is not the first instance in which McShay has missed time due to illness. In November of last year, McShay was abruptly taken off air during a Wisconsin-Northwestern game on ABC. ESPN released a statement that he felt ill during that broadcast but didn't miss his weekly assignment the following weekend. McShay was also unavailable during the 2020 NFL Draft after testing positive for COVID-19.
Here's hoping McShay will recover in full.