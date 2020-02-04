Todd McShay on Tua Tagovailoa: "He's Better Than Joe Burrow"
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
Joe Burrow is coming off the greatest season in college football history. He's the presumptive top pick in the NFL Draft for the Cincinnati Bengals. Today on First Take, Todd McShay said that Tua Tagovailoa is better, saying he's "Drew Brees from the left side."
Is this just McShay siding with a guy who shares his number? Or does he truly believe that the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 (as Tua goes in our latest mock draft) or some other team will be getting the steal of the draft? Tagovailoa's numbers hold up as well as anyone's possibly could against Burrow's over the last two seasons. Only time will tell if McShay is right or wrong.