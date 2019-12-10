Todd McShay: Giants Should Look For a Franchise Quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft By Stephen Douglas | Dec 10 2019 Giants rookie Daniel Jones | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay answered 30 questions for ESPN today. One of them concerned what the New York Giants should do with their likely top five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. McShay's answer was rather unexpected. Via ESPN:

Ready for a bit of a surprise? I would take a quarterback. I wasn’t a believer in Daniel Jones when he was the No. 6 pick last April, and he hasn’t done enough in my opinion to prove he’s the long-term answer in New York. In 10 starts, Jones has 11 interceptions and 15 fumbles (10 lost) this season. And his only really good games have come against bad teams (Buccaneers, Lions and Jets). However, New York needs a lot of pieces, including help just about everywhere on that defense. So while I like the idea of taking an elite franchise quarterback, I’d expect the Giants to focus on the other side of the ball. They are in the early stages of a rebuild and have nowhere to go but up -- and this draft will be crucial in the process. - Todd McShay

Man. To think it was just a few short months ago that Danny Dimes was the heir apparent to Eli Manning. Now experts are ready for the Giants to move on, just because Jones looked like a rookie on a bad team for most of the season.

Eli Manning threw 6 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions and completed just 48.2% of his passes in his rookie season. Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions in his rookie season. Those guys won four combined Super Bowls. It is way too early to give up on Jones, but if one of the super-duper-star quarterbacks is available when the Giants are on the clock, they would indeed be dumb to pass on him because Daniel Jones might be good someday.