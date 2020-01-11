Todd Gurley: Jalen Ramsey Deserves Massive Contract and Sean McVay Is Still the Man
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 11 2020
Coming off a Super Bowl berth, the Rams had a comparatively disappointing season, finishing 9-7 but missing the playoffs. In one of those random interactions on the street, TMZ caught up with running back Todd Gurley and peppered him with questions:
Gurley didn't say anything shocking or controversial here, but basically expressed a confidence that cornerback Jalen Ramsey is worth all the money that the Rams would have to pay him to keep him, and that the shine is not off Sean McVay. "He's still the man," Gurley said of McVay.
The Rams are shaking up their systems a little bit heading into next season. They parted ways with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, special teams coach John Fassel left for the Cowboys, and they're reportedly adding offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell after going this past season without someone in that job (though McVay will still call the plays, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry).