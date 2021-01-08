Dan Patrick Show's Todd Fritz Struggled With a Can Opener For Nearly Five Minutes
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 8, 2021, 1:54 PM EST
Todd Fritz was set to get hit in the face with a pie after losing a bet with a caller on the Dan Patrick Show. The long-time producer decided he'd actually bake the pie that would soon be up his nose and in his eyes. As executive producer Paul Pabst looked on, Fritz struggled to open a can of blueberry pie filling, then his attempts at baking it were just as cringeworthy. It was a delightful disaster and the entire thing was filmed.
Just watch:
That was amazing, the full version can be seen here. Watching Fritz struggle with the can opener for five excruciating minutes was probably every single dad's nightmare. Except the actual Bean Dad's. Seems right up his alley.
He's just lucky he didn't cut the hell out of his hand. As someone who is an absolute failure in the kitchen myself, I felt Fitzy's pain. It was entertaining as hell but hard to watch at the same time. I hope the effort was worth it.
I'm sure Dan Patrick & Co. will never bring this up again.