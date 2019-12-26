Todd Bowles Is Watching Too Much 'NCIS' By Kyle Koster | Dec 26 2019 NCIS 300th Episode Cake Cutting Celebration | Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Todd Bowles was once a head coach and is a name to keep an eye on as the carousel begins to turn on the annual spate of firings. Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator was asked how he deals with all the speculation at media availability today and immediately launched into a prolonged ad read for the entire NCIS empire.

I asked Todd Bowles how he handles the reports of being a head coaching candidate, if he has a desire to return to it. “Honestly, my desire is I don’t hear or listen to any of those. I watch NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. I really don’t pay attention...” pic.twitter.com/dPaKPLEbgb — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 26, 2019

Now, a few things. There's no way Bowles doesn't know what's going on regarding his name and potential openings. This is a good thing to say though to move on, so credit there.

But most importantly, and I can't believe I'm saying this: we (Bowles especially) could be looking at too much NCIS here. Even the shows' creators don't expect anyone to watch all of them. And I say this from a place of love and concern.

Had a pretty serious Law & Order addiction back in the day. Have to be careful with procedurals like that.