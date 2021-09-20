Streaker Interrupts NBC's 'Today' Show, Forces Abrupt Cut to Commercial
Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kobt were hosting an extremely normal episode of NBC's Today show this morning when the broadcast was interrupted by a naked man running in the background. The show returned from commercial to all three hosts reeling in shock at the sight of a streaker, who had just run by the set outside the windows.
The streaker apparently was doing laps around the studio and Guthrie turned around to point him out as all three hosts started yelling that the man needed to put some clothes on. Amidst the chaos, NBC pulled the plug and cut to commercial.
A remarkable scene by all accounts here. Who says the media industry is boring?