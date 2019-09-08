Today's NFL TV Schedule for Week 1 By The Big Lead | Sep 08 2019

The 100th season in NFL history kicked off on Thursday night with the Packers beating the Bears. But that’s hardly the only action in Week 1. All 32 teams get their season started and if you’re looking to watch them play on TV, here’s the station you’ll need to turn into for coverage.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN