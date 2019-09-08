Today's NFL TV Schedule for Week 1
By The Big Lead | Sep 08 2019
The 100th season in NFL history kicked off on Thursday night with the Packers beating the Bears. But that’s hardly the only action in Week 1. All 32 teams get their season started and if you’re looking to watch them play on TV, here’s the station you’ll need to turn into for coverage.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Monday, Sept. 9
Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders: 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN