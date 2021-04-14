TNT's Clippers - Pacers Broadcast Freaks Out as Domantas Sabonis Fixes Hair at End of Game (Update)
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 13, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT
The end of the Los Angeles Clippers - Indiana Pacers game on TNT refused to end on Tuesday night. With 46.9 seconds remaining in the game something happened with the broadcast that made Domantas Sabonis fix his hair over and over again while someone kept saying, “get up" or "yeah, uh."
It started around 9:58pm Eastern and went on... well, it hasn't stopped as of 15 minutes later.
UPDATE: Whatever happened was fixed by 10:21pm Eastern and the Blazers - Celtics broadcast picked up around four minutes into the game.
The Clippers won the game, but it is unlikely anyone talks about anything but this trippy remix glitch from the game. This is all TNT is now. The rights to Charmed episodes are now up for auction.