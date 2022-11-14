TMZ Growing Skeptical That Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Are Just Friends
Back in September, TMZ reported that Larsa Pippen was insisting she and Marcus Jordan, son of Michael, were just friends. But they simply could not accept that and move on. Like Woodward and Bernstein, they have dug their heels into the dirt and stayed on the case. It took more than two months for new information to surface but today it appears there's a significant development.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to have scrapped their friendship for a full-blown romance -- the two were closer than ever during a day at the beach this weekend.
Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son enjoyed the sun in South Beach on Sunday ... with Larsa sporting a tiny, black bikini and Marcus going with a black backwards Jordan Brand hat and patterned trunks.
The TMZ headline is one of those classic ... jobs that ends with them simply asking if they are still just friends. A claim that may be harder to believe now that eyewitnesses have reported the two were making out under a beach umbrella. You throw this in with footage of Pippen nibbling on her younger companion's neck previously and people are going to be wondering what's going on here.
Friends or more than friends, it's great to see two people find happiness in each other's company. Congratulations to all involved. Go Bulls.