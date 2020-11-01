TJ Watt Gets Into Heated Argument With Steelers Defensive Coordinator
By Brian Giuffra | Nov 1, 2020, 2:27 PM EST
Steelers-Ravens always gets the blood boiling. It feels like the long-time rivals can't help but want to fight each other every time the ball gets snapped. This time, however, the game created some in-house drama on the Steelers sideline.
After the Ravens took a 14-7 lead on the Steelers by running it down their throat on a long drive, star pass rusher TJ Watt got into a heated argument with Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler.
It's impossible to tell what they're saying, but it's clear they don't agree on whatever the point of the conversation is.
Always a heated rivalry, the Steelers and Ravens got into a shoving match. Ravens pass rusher Matthew Judon was ejected.
Classic Ravens-Steelers.