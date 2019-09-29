VIDEO: TJ Hockenson Carted Off Field After Scary Fall By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

T.J. Hockenson was taken off the field on a cart during Sunday's Detroit Lions - Kansas City Chiefs game. Hockenson tried to hurdle a defender and got spun around in mid-air and landed on his side and banged his head on the turf. Hockenson was sitting up as he was carted off the field, but should be headed for the concussion protocol the rest of the afternoon.

Scary situation as Detroit #Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson tried to hurdle a defender but ended up landing on his neck/shoulder. He immediately clutched his neck/right shoulder area and is in some pain. He was carted off the field and is being evaluated for a concussion. pic.twitter.com/K8M4wRv2pu — Andersen Pickard (@andersenreports) September 29, 2019

Hockenson left the game with 3 catches, including a touchdown. He was the Lions' first-round draft pick in April. Detroit took him eighth overall out of Iowa, where he caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns over two seasons. Coming into Week 4, he had eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.