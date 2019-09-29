The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: TJ Hockenson Carted Off Field After Scary Fall

By Stephen Douglas | Sep 29 2019

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 29: T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown against Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of the game at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

T.J. Hockenson was taken off the field on a cart during Sunday's Detroit Lions - Kansas City Chiefs game. Hockenson tried to hurdle a defender and got spun around in mid-air and landed on his side and banged his head on the turf. Hockenson was sitting up as he was carted off the field, but should be headed for the concussion protocol the rest of the afternoon.

Hockenson left the game with 3 catches, including a touchdown. He was the Lions' first-round draft pick in April. Detroit took him eighth overall out of Iowa, where he caught 70 passes for 1,037 yards and 9 touchdowns over two seasons. Coming into Week 4, he had eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.