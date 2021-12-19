The Titans Gathered on Steelers Logo Pregame and Then Scored the Game's First Touchdown
The Tennessee Titans visited the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Before kickoff, the Titans gathered on the Steelers logo, which is behavior that is generally frowned upon in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders did the same thing last week when they gathered on the Kansas City Cheifs logo and proceeded to get their butts kicked. We will have to see how this works out for the Titans, but the Steelers certainly are not the Chiefs.
The Titans actually have a history of this. They gathered on the Baltimore Ravens logo last season and it turned into a confrontation between Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh. The Titans obviously do not respect the AFC North.
Since there was no confrontation with anyone from the Steelers, you have to wonder if Pittsburgh even knows this happened, which begs the question, if you gather on the field and no one is around to see it, was anyone disrespected?