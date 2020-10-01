With the Titans Outbreak the NFL's Contingency Plans Are Now In Motion
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 01 2020
The first game of the 2020 NFL season to be postponed because of COVID-19 is the Week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Eleven people in the Titans organization - five players and six team employees - have tested positive. Tennessee team facilities will remain closed and the game will be rescheduled for "later in the season."
We will now see the NFL's contingency plan in action Will the league shuffle some other games so that the Titans and Steelers can meet in Week 8? That would be easy enough, but would it be pointless if there is another outbreak with another team at any point this season? If this is the only "hiccup" the league experiences this season, that's impressive and fortunate. If it's not...
The NFL said they were prepared to move the Super Bowl back all the way to March. So should we assume the Super Bowl just got moved back? Or did the Pro Bowl just get bumped to the offseason, or canceled altogether?
Whatever the NFL decides, it is subject to change.