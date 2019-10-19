Titans Activate First-Round Pick Jeffery Simmons Eight Months After ACL Tear By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Titans have not had a good season. They're 2-4, Marcus Mariota has been benched for Ryan Tannehill, and they generally just haven't played good football at any point this season.

Their defense has been solid, though, and now they'll be getting some reinforcements in the form of their first-round pick from April. According to Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is activating after he opened the season on the non-football injury list following his ACL tear during pre-draft workouts.

The #Titans selected Simmons after he tore his ACL in early February knowing he may not play this season. Instead, as one source said, the Top 10 talent is a freak. Expected to be made official today. https://t.co/vJAgToUSMk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2019

To put it lightly, that's insane. It's only been just over eight months since Simmons suffered his injury, and not only is he recovered, the team feels he's recovered enough to get back into football shape and contribute this season.

Simmons is a monstrous defensive tackle who was widely considered a top-ten pick before his injury. He'll join an already-stacked defensive line in Tennessee that features one of the league's premiere tackles in Jurrell Casey. He'll be learning from the best, and while his return alone won't turn around this Titans season, he'll definitely contribute and hopefully give some positive signs for the future.