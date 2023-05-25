Roundup: Tina Turner Dead at 83; Florida Panthers to Stanley Cup Final; Cops Do Wellness Check on Ja Morant
Tina Turner died at 83 ... Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison ... One year after Uvalde, Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban ... Fitch puts U.S.'s AAA rating on negative watch ... Wall Street breaks out doomsday playbook in case of U.S. default ... Ron DeSantis' Twitter presidential announcement was a disaster ... Tucker Carlson's home studio dismantled by Fox News ... Wagner leader predicts disaster for Russia ... A review of "About My Father" ... Taylor Swift announces "Midnights" deluxe album ... Michael Winger leaving Clippers for Wizards ... The Florida Panthers reach Stanley Cup Final ... Patriots punished for violating NFL offseason rules ... Adrian Peterson is not ready to retire ... Police did a wellness check on Ja Morant ...
Highlights from the Panthers' thrilling Game 4 win over the Hurricanes.
Ty Law's daughter Sydney is a problem on the gridiron.
A new trailer for Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Tina Turner -- "Proud Mary" (live from Wembley Stadium, 2000)