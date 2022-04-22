Roundup: Timberwolves Suffer Epic Collapse; Zendaya Discusses Boyfriend Tom Holland; Devin Booker Out a Few Weeks
Robert Morse, who played Bert Cooper on Mad Men, dies at 90 ... Elon Musk has $46.5 billion in committed financing to buy Twitter ... Six ways the past literally stank ... Jonah Keri's wife speaks out on abuse she endured ... Zendaya discusses relationship with Tom Holland ... Shaeden Sharpe off to the NBA ... Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID ... Mike Tyson repeatedly punched an airplane passenger in crazy video ... Chet Holmgren officially declared for NBA Draft ... As did Wendell Moore Jr. ... Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica dies at 80 ... Devin Booker will miss several weeks with hamstring injury ... Obamas reportedly set to leave Spotify ... NHL schedules games in Europe for next fall ... Johnny Depp done as Jack Sparrow ... Jalen Brunson lit up the Jazz again ... Khris Middleton will miss the rest of the first round ...
The largest subreddit for Amazon workers has banned the word ‘union’ [Vice]
Jordan Poole Is the "unbridled mustang" of the Warriors [The Ringer]
Which country has the longest coastline? [Mental Floss]
BeReal, an app that focuses on authenticity, is surging [NBC News]
Bucks title defense jeopardized by Khris Middleton injury [Sports Illustrated]
Four landing spots for Jay Wright after retiring from Villanova [The Big Lead]
Adolis Garcia with an absolutely insane catch.
Relaxing content.
The Time Traveler's Wife, but make it a TV series.
Denzel Curry -- "Walkin"