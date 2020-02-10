Tim Wright Did a Breakdance Move Instead of Blocking, Part of the Reason the Lions are 0-3
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Detroit Lions are now 0-3 after a 12-point loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. After three games, Detroit is dead-last in the NFL in rushing. They have the fewest attempts, yards, and yards per attempt in the league. Perhaps their problem is run blocking. Here’s tight end Tim Wright helping out with that. Wright shimmied and shook and then dove out of the way, allowing T.J. Ward to come up and make the tackle. You have to single out one guy for one play, but this is hilariously bad.