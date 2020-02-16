Tim Tebow Has Had 'Some Communication' With XFL
By William Pitts | Feb 16 2020
For most people involved with sports media, just the mention of the words "Tim Tebow" set off all sorts of emotions we'd rather not talk about. As Major League Baseball's spring training rolls around, he is once again focused on trying to land a spot on the New York Mets' roster. However, this tweet from Mets beat writer Tim Healey suggest that he's still left the football door open.
We should add that we're not sure what this "communication" entails. Would it involve going into the XFL as a player? Coach? Broadcaster? In addition to the baseball career he is trying to launch, Tebow is a college football analyst for ESPN, and has not played football competitively since being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.
Still, something to monitor. The XFL would benefit greatly from a household name like Tebow being involved in any capacity.