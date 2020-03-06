Tim Tebow Update: Sent to Minor League Camp
By Kyle Koster | Mar 06 2020
Tim Tebow did not blast so many dingers in spring training that the New York Mets were forced to keep him with the A-team and force them to make a tough decision when they head north. The 32-year-old outfielder was among the first cuts today and sent to minor-league camp.
Tebow was 2-for-13 in his short stint at Port St. Lucie. It was his fourth spring spent chasing his baseball dream. He is expected -- and was always expected -- to start the season at Triple-A Syracuse, where he struggled mightily last season.
"On Friday, Tebow, who is very vocal about his faith, tweeted about Jesus, although it is not clear if that was in response to the roster move."
Other Mets' cuts include, well, who really cares because none of them are former Heisman Trophy winners with impossibly positive and infectious personalities.
Where the Tim Tebow updates go from here, no one knows. Coverage of minor league camps can be a bit erratic and it could be a while until something newsworthy happens with someone there to share the blessed event with the outside world.