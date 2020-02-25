Tim Tebow Update: Hitting Bombs
By Kyle Koster | Feb 25 2020
The New York Mets have a 32-year-old dreamer still hoping to make the Major Leagues one day with them for yet another spring training. The corner outfielder is off to a good start, so you may be hearing more about him as camp goes on. His name is Tim Tebow.
Here he is hitting a dinger today. The assembled crowd simply could not believe it.
It's unclear why they were so shocked. Tebow has blasted 18 homers during his three seasons in the minors while posting an OPS of .638. So it can happen, and has happened before.
The jump from AA Binghamton to AAA Syracuse was pretty rough for the two-sport star last year. In 77 games he managed only a .299 OBP and .338 slugging percentage. But miracles can and do happen, especially in his vicinity.
All he needs to do is hit a home run in every game this spring and the Mets will have no choice but to bring him up to the big club. Easy peasy.