Tim Tebow Update: Falling Over His Own Feet
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020
Tim Tebow is still trying that whole baseball thing and -- spoiler alert -- it's not going well.
On Friday, Tebow was playing left field and wound up tracking a routine fly ball that was headed his way. Then, all hell broke loose as he tripped over his own feet and fell on his face. The ball dropped harmlessly in front of his sprawled body.
Check it out:
Not only is Tebow a stellar outfielder, he also hit a robust .163 with 98 strikeouts against 20 walks in 77 Triple-A games last year. In three minor league seasons he's hitting .223 with a .638 OPS.
All of this would just be funny if the 32-year-old Tebow wasn't taking the spot of an actual baseball prospect or free agent. He's taking reps that could wind up going to someone with an actual chance to make the big leagues someday.
Maybe it's time for this experiment to end.