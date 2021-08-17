Tim Tebow Released By the Jacksonville Jaguars: Who Had It First?
Tim Tebow was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars this morning. A funny thing happened as NFL media patiently awaited that news: The man himself tweeted that he was thankful for the opportunity, ruining the opportunity for a scoop. In the words of every NFL insider, I…worked on this story for a year…and…he just…he tweeted it out.
Still, the news was out there and everyone had to figure out how to repackage it. Amazingly, it took six minutes for anyone to piggyback Tebow's broken news. First was Ian Rapoport who quote-tweeted Tebow.
Others followed, often ignoring the source.
In the end, it doesn't matter how you get your Tim Tebow news. The important thing is that you're informed. Tim Tebow has been waived. Or released. Or cut. The experiment is over. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.