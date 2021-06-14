Tim Tebow Needs to Work on Fundamentals and Foot Speed, But Looking Good Otherwise!
Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp has been pretty quiet thus far. Trevor Lawrence is resting his hamstring, Gardner Minshew got a haircut and Tim Tebow is looking like he belongs according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
Here is what he relayed to Mike Greenberg on Get Up this morning.
"He didn't look out of place. He looked like he belonged. Now, his fundamentals need work, his footwork's a little bit slow and he's getting some coaching after every drill there, but if people were expecting him to look like he didn't know what he was doing, that's not the case."
DiRocco also said that teammates seem to really like Tebow and there won't be any problems until it's time to put together the final roster. I think you can read the writing on the wall.
You have to wonder if Urban Meyer really wants to do a Rudy reboot starring The Rock in the titular role. I'm going to watch, but it's not going to make much sense to anyone.