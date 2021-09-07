Tim Tebow Too Busy and Well-Compensated to Ever Consider Jake Paul or Celebrity Boxing
Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley by decision about a week ago. It was his fourth professional boxing win and his highest-profile celebrity boxing match yet. A few days later he was trying to figure out what the next step was so he looked in the news to see who else we were talking about and saw Tim Tebow's name.
Tebow was asked about this over the weekend and laughed it off, repeatedly referencing his appearance on Lip Sync Battle.
What Tebow doesn't address here is the reason he will never be a celebrity boxer: He has a steady source of income. This man is going to be a regular on First Take for crying out loud.
No one with regular paychecks will ever be involved in celebrity boxing. Like all combat sports, it's done by people who aren't sure when the next payday will be. So Paul will have to find another ex-quarterback / ex-baseball player / media member.