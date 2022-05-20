Tim Robinson Voices 'Ugly Sonic' in 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers has arrived on Disney+ (not in theaters). Anyone excited for the film will be treated to a cameo by Ugly Sonic, the original Sonic the Hedgehog animation that got scrapped because it evoked a strong negative response from people. Well, he's back in the Chip 'n Dale movie, voiced by I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson. Here's video:
If I could explain this to my 7-year-old self, well, my 7-year old self would be very confused for a number of reasons.
The show ran from March 4, 1989 to November 19, 1990. They crammed 65 episodes and three seasons into that 20-month stretch and then it took 30 years for the characters to return via an appearance in the DuckTales reboot. Meanwhile, Ugly Sonic only took a few months to come back. How fair is that?