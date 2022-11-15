Tim Hardaway Apologizes For Making Rape Joke on Air
Tim Hardaway stepped in it Monday night during a Golden State Warriors broadcast. Hardaway was reunited with Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond to reform Run TMC during the Warriors' broadcast of the game. The three served as play-by-play announcers and Hardaway crossed a line.
During the game, Hardaway made a really awkward rape joke that was not well-received by the viewing audience.
It didn't take long for Hardaway to apologize for using a "poor choice of words."
To be fair, the five-time NBA All-Star promised earlier in the day to "bring the flavor." But I'm pretty sure that's way more flavor than anyone was asking for.